Michigan safe fish guidelines: How much fish you should eat in a month

Due to chemicals, Michigan has statewide guidelines for how much fish you should consume a month.

The statewide guidelines apply to certain species of fish caught in any body of water. However, some bodies of water may have Do Not Eat advisories. These advisories may apply to some or all fish caught in listed lakes, ponds, and rivers.

Before referring to the statewide guidelines, you should check your region's Eat Safe Fish Guide to see if the species or body of water is listed. If it is not, refer to the statewide guidelines below.

The guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are not required to be followed, but they exist to help you decide how much fish you should eat.

The state also has definitions of what constitutes a serving – if you weigh 45 pounds, a serving is 2 ounces; if you weigh 90 pounds, a serving is 4 ounces; if you weigh 180 pounds, a serving is 8 ounces.

For every 20 pounds less than the weight above, subtract 1 ounce of fish. For every 20 pounds more than the weight above, add 1 ounce of fish.

The servings per month guidelines can be doubled if mercury and PFOS are not listed as the chemicals of concern, and you carefully choose which fish you will eat and from which body of water, properly clean the fish, and cook the fish correctly. This includes trimming away as much fat as possible, and grilling or broiling the fish.

However, if mercury or PFOS is a chemical of concern, it is advised that you stick to the serving guidelines.

Michigan safe fish guidelines:

