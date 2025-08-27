Michigan saw alarming spike in work zone fatalities, bicycle crashes last year

The Brief Michigan car crashes and fatal crashes rose slightly from 2023 to 2024. Police are concerned about areas that saw sharp increases, including fatal crashes in work zones and crashes involving bicyclists. Though many crash stats rose year-over-year, some areas, such as fatal pedestrian-involved crashes, trended in a positive direction.



More people died on Michigan roads in 2024 than in 2023, according to data released by state police on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police's traffic crash summary breaks down crashes, deaths, and factors involved in comparison to the previous year. The newly released 2024 report shows that both crashes and fatalities were up, with both deadly work zone crashes and bicycle-involved crashes seeing alarming jumps.

By the numbers:

According to the numbers from MSP, there were 288,880 crashes reported in 2024 – 927 more crashes than in 2023. Fatalities saw a slight uptick, with 1,095 fatalities reported in 2023 and 1,099 deaths in 2024.

Vulnerable victims

The most concerning numbers, though, involve vulnerable populations, including construction workers and bicyclists.

"While all crashes are alarming, the sharp rise in bicycle-related incidents and work-zone fatalities highlight the ongoing vulnerability of certain roadway users," MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said. "We must work with the public to raise awareness, promote safe driving and focus on these ongoing issues to ensure everyone’s safety in addition to enforcing traffic violations."

Bicycle-involved crashes rose 20% year-over-year, from 1,480 in 2023 to 1,773 in 2024. Of the crashes in 2024, 29 of them were fatal – 21% more than the year prior.

Work zone-involved crashes claimed the lives of 28 people in 2024, a 17% increase from 2023.

Crashes by age

Teen drivers were involved in fewer crashes last year, but more teens died in crashes in 2024 than in 2023. According to the numbers, 77 teens died in crashes in 2024. This is a 17% increase from 2023.

The data does not include fatalities for older drivers, defined as drivers 60 and up, but does provide crash numbers that show a 3% increase in crashes involving senior years. The 85 and older age group showed the biggest increase, 9% year-over-year.

Alcohol and drug use

According to the data, drug-involved crashes and fatalities both increased last year, with 65 more crashes involving drug use, and 16 more people dying in crashes vehere drug use was a factor.

While crashes involving drugs were up, crashes involving alcohol fell from 8,817 in 2023 to 8,542 in 2024. However, fatalities increased from 297 to 307 – a 3% change.

Distracted driving concerns

While crashes involving cell phone use decreased from 2023 to 2024, fatal crashes linked to cell phone use spiked.

There were 18 fatal crashes that involved cell phone use in 2024, up from 11 in 2023. Twenty-one people were killed, a 91% increase from the 11 deaths in 2023.

Distracted driving crashes that did not fall into the cell phone-involved category also decreased. However, like crashes involving cell phones, 10% more people died in crashes involving distracted driving in 2024 compared to 2023.

Positive trends

While many types of crashes increased last year, not all the numbers rose. For instance, train-involved crashes were down 28%, while train-involved fatalities remained the same year-over-year: three deaths each year.

Snowmobile crashes dipped sharply as well, while deaths remained steady. There was a 29% drop in snowmobile crashes, while two people died in both 2023 and 2024.

Fatal pedestrian crashes also dropped. Though there were 17 more crashes involving pedestrians in 2024 compared to 2023, fewer people died. According to the data, 183 pedestrians were killed in 2023, while 156 died last year.

Officials say the newest crash statistics highlight emerging risks.

"The rise in crashes involving older drivers and drug impairment reflects shifting dynamics on our roads and streets," said Alicia Sledge, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). "These emerging risks are the latest barriers we must overcome as traffic safety professionals and law enforcement in confronting evolving issues in roadways safety."

Crash data breakdown

View the full comparison of crashes from 2023 to 2024: