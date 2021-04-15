84% of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland school staff are fully vaccinated

It appears Michigan's decision to prioritize its teachers in its race to vaccinate the state has paid off. A vast majority of school employees are fully vaccinated.

Michigan was among a handful of states that have prioritized their teachers as some of the first groups that should be eligible for the vaccine.

According to an online survey of teachers and school employees, almost 90% of people who responded reported being fully vaccinated or are scheduled to get vaccinated.

Of the approximately 22,000 that were surveyed, more than 6,546 were teachers from Macomb, Wayne, and Oakland County. So far, 84% of teachers from the tri-county region are fully vaccinated.

"That decision in early January was essential to providing more in-person learning opportunities for students," read a statement from the Michigan Education Association.

It also likely means fewer infections in a state that is suffering through the worst outbreak in the country. There are several reasons why that's the case, chief among them are student's return to classrooms and sports activities. Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reviewed by Chalkbeat Detroit showed that outbreaks reported in schools led to thousands of cases around the state.

As hospitalizations have risen, doctors have noticed a younger demographic filling up beds. Some of the adults infected had been exposed by children who had contracted the virus in schools or participating in sports.

Michigan announced another 51 COVID-19 outbreaks in its schools this week.

According to MEA survey data, 82.3% of those surveyed reported being fully vaccinated. About 3.6% have gotten the first of two doses from the Pfizer or Moderna treatment and another 0.6% have their first shot scheduled. The survey also shows 1.2% of staff still plan to get the vaccine.

Only 7.4% said they wouldn't get the shot while another 4.7% weren't sure.

"These numbers are a bright spot as Michigan weathers our current wave of COVID cases. While most educators are vaccinated, most of our students are not and we’re concerned about their safety," Paula Herbart, president of the MEA said.

The survey included 22,101 MEA members between April 9-14.

MEA does not represent Detroit Public Schools.