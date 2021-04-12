Michigan announces 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Michigan reported 51 new outbreaks in schools Monday.

Each week, local health departments report school virus data to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state posts those updates weekly on Mondays.

Last week, state health officials reported that schools had the most outbreaks out of any other sites in Michigan.

VIEW: Where are the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan?

School officials have attributed many of these outbreaks to activities and gatherings outside of the classroom, such as sports and students hanging out with friends.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked high schools to move to virtual learning Friday amid a surge in virus cases.