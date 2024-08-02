Michigan Secretary of State now offers online vehicle registration, title transfers

There's one less reason to visit a Michigan Secretary of State branch as another service moves online.

The state recently announced that vehicles can be registered and titles can be transferred through the SOS website.

"Since taking office, one of my highest priorities has been to provide convenient options for Michigan residents to complete their transactions without needing to come into a branch office," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

If a vehicle's buyer and seller both have a Michigan driver's license, vehicle and title transfers can now be done online. This service only applies to a person selling or transferring a vehicle to another person, not vehicles bought from dealerships.

These transfers could take up to three days to complete via the website.

There are a few other requirements for using this digital service:

Sell must have a current Michigan paper title (cannot be an electronic title)

Vehicle must be a car, minivan, SUV, motorcycle, pickup, or van

Must have one individual seller to one individual buyer

The vehicle cannot be financed by the buyer

All documents required to transfer a vehicle in person are still required when doing so online, including the title with the buyer’s signature, the seller’s signature, an odometer disclosure statement, proof of insurance, and a statement from the loan provider if applicable.

Learn more here.