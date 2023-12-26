Michigan state park campground reservations open soon for 4th of July camping

article

Christmas may have just passed, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to start thinking of summer fun.

Reservations at Michigan state park campgrounds and recreation areas open for Fourth of July camping soon.

The reservation window for all camping accommodations is now six months, meaning that you can book your campsites six months before the first night of your stay. So, if you plan to camp the night on Fourth of July, you can reserve the campsite starting Jan. 4, 2024. If your camping trip will begin a few days before the holiday, you can book six months out from that date.

The window for tent camping reservations has been six months for a while, but only recently changed for other overnight lodging options. This includes yurts, cottages, and domes.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, reservations from the past few years show that most people book their camping trip six months out. Also, the DNR said the reduced reservation window addresses challenges that people face if they can't plan trips a year out.

If you'll be camping at a state park or reservation area, it's also important to note that the price of a Recreation Passport is increasing by $1 in 2024. An annual vehicle pass will cost $14 in the new year.

In addition to allowing access to state park campgrounds, they also get you into state parks and recreation areas for day-use, and provide access to boat launches.

These passes can be purchased when you renew your vehicle registration tabs or at state parks, except Belle Isle Park. A pass purchased at a park has an additional $5 fee.

