Michigan State Police made a drug bust and arrested two people early Tuesday morning after tracking the suspects through the snow.

Troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were patrolling a rural highway in Wexford County when a white pickup truck traveling toward them failed to dim their headlights.

Police also noticed the vehicles license plate light was out, prompting them to pursue the vehicle.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, which was driving on M-55 near the Cherry Grove Event Center but managed to track it using tire imprints in the snow.

It was later found abandoned on E M-115 in Cadillac. No plate was on the vehicle.

There was however two sets of footprints leading away from the truck. Police could see several used syringes, a scale, and "other narcotic related items" inside the vehicle.

After a brief investigation, police found two people hiding inside a large utility truck.

The 29-year-old, a man from Crystal was found with foil lined paper that had suspected narcotics in it. A key to the abandoned truck was also found in his possession. The 31-year-old, a woman from Holland, had a used syringe in her coat pocket.

Both were placed under arrest and lodged at the Wexford County Jail to await arraignment.

Police recommended charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, delivery of methamphetamine, operating with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.