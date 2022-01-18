article

Two people died after a multi-vehicle car wreck in west Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police responding to the crash received reports around 1:23 p.m. of a traffic accident in Montcalm County, northeast of Grand Rapids.

According to troopers from the Lakeview Post, a 2002 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Sidney Road when the driver lost control on the roadway, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2009 Ford head-on.

Police believe that ice on the road caused the crash.

Both the 67-year-old driver in the Dodge and the 64-year-old driver in the Ford died in the crash. Both were residents of the community of Edmore.

A passenger riding in the Ford, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews from Montcalm County, Montcalm Township, and the sheriff's office responded.