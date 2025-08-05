Michigan State Police cracks down on I-75 speeders in Troy

The Brief Recent reckless driving incidents and speeding triggered a crack down on I-75 Tuesday. State police used a section of I-75 near Wattled to conduct the enforcement operation. Motorcycle trooper units intercepted speeding drivers during the operation this afternoon.



Michigan State Police units were kept busy with a speeding crackdown on I-75 Tuesday.

The backstory:

Motorcycle traffic enforcement troopers were stationed on the freeway near Wattles in Troy when SkyFOX flew overhead and spotted them in action.

According to MSP, the crackdown kicked off quickly.

"We have been out on I-75 for less than an hour. We have already seen speeds of 104 and 101. Average speed has been 94," the MSP Second District account posted on X.

Led by a spotter with a radar gun, motorcycle units gathered in the center of the freeway were then sent out to intercept the speeding drivers.

"They are looking for those driving behaviors that lead to traffic crashes," MSP posted. "Please drive safely."