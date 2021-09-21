Michigan State Police investigate murder-suicide at two different locations in Inkster

Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide at two different locations Monday afternoon but details are fairly sparse.

According to Michigan State Police, detectives from the Brighton post were investigating a suicide in that area when they learned of a second location in Inkster.

The Inkster location was a home on Henry Street which is in the MSP Metro Detroit post. Detectives from the two districts served a search warrant at the home just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Once they entered, a woman was found dead inside.

MSP said the preliminary investigation reveals that the scene was part of a murder/suicide.

Detectives from the Brighton post are still investigating the suicide while MSP Metro Detroit detectives are investigating the murder.

Details about the location or how police connected the two scenes together was not released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Advertisement