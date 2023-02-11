Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

article

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday.

Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS.

Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male, 5’10" and 160 pounds, police said.

Wardell Tyrece Jones (Michigan State Police)

Police say they don't know what area he is in or what he is driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000, Trooper McAvoy at 989-390.-7359, or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

