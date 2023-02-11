Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side

Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department.

Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.

An unknown car pulled up next to their car around 2:45 a.m. and fired gunshots.

A 24-year-old in the car was, unfortunately, fatally struck. Police said the other two victims, 22 and 23 years old, were privately conveyed to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect vehicle and description has not been shared by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

