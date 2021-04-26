Michigan State Police jail driver traveling 102 mph on the Lodge

Someone driving almost twice the speed limit on the Lodge highway was jailed for possessing handguns without a license.

The driver did not have a concealed pistol license. They were subsequently lodged in the Detroit Detention Center. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police via Twitter)

Michigan State Police performed a traffic stop Sunday on M-10 after clocking someone driving 102 mph.

The speed limit on the roadway in Detroit is 55 mph.

A social media post from metro police said a probationary trooper and his field training officer clocked the driver speeding and performed a traffic stop.

After making contact with the driver, the individual notified police he had a handgun in the vehicle.

Troopers conducting a search found two handguns in the car.

A prosecutor is reviewing the case.