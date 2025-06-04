Michigan State Police K-9 finds break-in suspect after 5-mile track

article

A Michigan State Police K-9 worked hard to find a break-in suspect after tracking them for miles Tuesday.

Troopers and K-9 Ox were called to a home in Blair Township, which is south of Traverse City, around 8 a.m. on a report of a home invasion. According to police, a homeowner saw a woman on his Ring camera go into his house and leave with items.

Ox was able to pick up the woman's scent and follow the track to thick vegetation about five miles away. The 44-year-old Kingsley woman was arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.