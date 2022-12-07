Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers from theft ring

article

Michigan State Police found about $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles and trailers from a theft ring on the southwest side of the state.

On Tuesday, investigators searched a property in the 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County's Newberg Township and two properties in the 51000 block of Lang Road in St. Joseph County's Park Township. Both counties are on the Michigan-Indiana border.

During these searches, they found several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATVs.

Police said no arrests were made during the searches, but charges are expected against multiple suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or silentobserver.org 269-964-3888.