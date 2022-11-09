Michigan State Police reopen cold case disappearance of man last seen leaving party in 1983

article

A cold case from 1983 has been reopened after Michigan State Police say they have collected new information about a man who disappeared while walking home.

David Robert Gionet was reported missing on March 7, 1983. He was last seen leaving a party on the Green Lake Peninsula at 5:30 a.m. March 3, 1983.

Police said Gionet was on foot and had talked about walking across the partially frozen to make his walk home shorter.

However, police said he was afraid of water and couldn't swim. Also, he had already taken his ice shanty off the lake due to abnormally warm weather, so investigators say it is unlikely he walked across the lake.

Gionet was 18 when he vanished. He had longer brown hair, hazel eyes, and wore glasses. He stood between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighed 125-135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.