Michigan State Police save unconscious dog found in burning home

A dog was rescued Thursday after she was found unconscious in a burning Saginaw home.

Michigan State Police said all humans had made it out of the home on Ring Street after it caught fire around 9:20 p.m. However, a dog named Delilah was still inside.

Firefighters found Delilah near the front door and gave her to MSP troopers who took the dog to their patrol car. The troopers gave Delilah oxygen from a bag-valve mask for about 15 minutes until she began breathing on her own.

The pup was returned to her family after the rescue.