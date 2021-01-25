Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State Police say road rage on I-94 led to freeway shooting Sunday night

By and Jack Nissen
DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened late Sunday night on I-94.

Law enforcement says the shooting started as a case of road rage before it turned into something more violent. 

While there were no injuries, the victim did have his vehicle damaged during the shooting.

A case of road rage turned into something more violent Sunday night when two vehicles traveling down I-94 were performing brake checks on each other before one driver pulled to the side of the other and started shooting. No one was hurt, but there are bullet holes in the side of the victim's vehicle.

Police say around 7 p.m., a man traveling eastbound on I-94 between Woodward and I-75 said he heard shots had been fired at his vehicle.

The scene started when one driver performed a brake check on the other. This forced the first car to pass the vehicle before doing the same.

Eventually, the offending vehicle pulled up alongside the passenger side of the victim and began firing. 

Around 2-3 rounds were fired before the two vehicles separated.

The suspect vehicle exited I-94 at Van Dyke in an unknown direction of travel. 

The shooting closed down the highway for several hours.

Police are still investigating the shooting.