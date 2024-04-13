Michigan State Police searching for missing 13-year-old Oakland County girl

article

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Rose Township.

Skye-Lynn was reported missing by her father. She walked away from home earlier in the day.

She was last seen at Davisburg and Tindall Roads. She was wearing a gray hoody, blue plaid pajama pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or the Metro North post at 248.584.5740.