Michigan State Police take over investigation of Dee Warner disappearance

Michigan State Police will investigate the disappearance of Dee Warner, who was last seen in April 2021.

MSP said the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office asked them to take paver the case.

Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township on April 24, 2021.

Investigators have repeatedly searched the area to no avail. In March, a task force was formed to help look for Warner, who was 52 when she vanished.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP tip line at 855-MICHTIP (855-642-4847), and or www.michigan.gov/MICHTIP.