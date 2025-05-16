Michigan State Police trooper shot, suspect killed on Detroit overpass

A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was shot during a traffic stop that left a suspect dead in Detroit on Friday evening.

What we know:

MSP said the incident happened during a traffic stop on Wyoming above the Lodge. Officials say the suspected driver took a gun out and a shootout began.

Both the shooter and the officer were shot.

The trooper was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Highland Park, was shot and killed, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

State police had not identified the suspect as of Friday night.