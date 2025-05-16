Michigan State Police trooper shot, suspect killed on Detroit overpass
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was shot during a traffic stop that left a suspect dead in Detroit on Friday evening.
What we know:
MSP said the incident happened during a traffic stop on Wyoming above the Lodge. Officials say the suspected driver took a gun out and a shootout began.
Both the shooter and the officer were shot.
The trooper was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
Meanwhile, the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Highland Park, was shot and killed, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
State police had not identified the suspect as of Friday night.