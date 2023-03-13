Michigan State Police troopers hurt in shootout Friday released from hospital

The two Michigan State Police troopers who were shot Friday evening have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, MSP says.

The two troopers were shot near Outer drive in Detroit during a shootout near Outer Drive while they were trying to serve a search warrant. Police said Friday the troopers and the suspect exchanged gunfire and all three were injured.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Friday the suspect is expected to live.

After the shootout, the suspect barricaded himself inside a house on Fenkell for a time before eventually surrendering. White said that there were two other people who may be related to the suspect in the home and that they were unhurt and also in custody.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said the troopers who were shot were both released Monday and are now recovering at home. Detroit Police are handling the criminal investigation.