Michigan State students who left belongings at Berkey Hall and Union can get them today

A joint effort between the FBI and Michigan State University will commence Wednesday to help return property to students following Monday's shooting.

Belongings left behind at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union where both shootings occurred can be returned to students beginning Wednesday.

The FBI's Detroit Field Office and Victim Services Division is assisting the school and invites students and representatives of students who were at either location to meet today and tomorrow.

Those who were at the Union can claim their belongings at 1:30 p.m. They'll meet at the west entrance of the building. Faculty and staff who were in office space at the union can show up around 4 p.m.

Those who were in Berkey Hall can claim their belongings left behind starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. They can meet officers at the east entrance.

Officials ask people bring a form of ID to check in.

"We recognize that the incident has significantly impacted everyone involved. For anyone who is interested in speaking to a mental health professional, they will be available on site as well," read the MSU Police website. "Our hope is that this process will aid our community in retrieving personal property in a safe and orderly manner. The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety will be working jointly with the FBI to assist the Spartan community. We are all in this together."

Three people died and five others were critically injured during the shooting. Vigils honoring the deceased were held at their respective high schools Tuesday night.

Read more about Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser here.

