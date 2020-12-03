Michigan state trooper finds AR-15, semi-automatic pistol during Oak Park traffic stop

A Michigan State Police trooper made an arrest of a concealed carry weapon holder Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

A Lincoln MKZ was traveling 90 mph on I-696 in Oak Park when the officer initiated the stop.

An AR-15 rifle and an A 5.7x28 mm FN Herstal Pistol.

The occupant in the vehicle "displayed numerous signs of suspicious behavior" as the officer approached him, read a tweet from police.

Eventually, the 20-year-old male admitted to possessing a handgun on his person.

The trooper also located a loaded AR-15 in the car. The pistol was registered to the driver, but he did not have a permit.

Advertisement

The driver was lodged while a prosecutor reviews the case.