Michigan State University mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

Michigan State University announced Friday that students, faculty, and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 31.

Additionally, masks will be required in all university buildings, both in East Lansing and around the state, beginning Sunday. The mask mandate will be in effect for at least the first few weeks of the fall semester, according to the university.

The school said there will be limited exemptions to the vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons.

More information about the vaccine and mask mandates are expected soon.

The University of Michigan also announced a vaccine requirement Friday. Anyone who will be on campus at any of U-M's three campuses will need to submit proof of vaccination before the start of the semester.