Michigan State University selects partner for independent review after shooting

An outside company will perform an independent review after the Michigan State University shooting.

The school announced Monday that Security Risk Management Consultants will conduct an after-action review regarding the Feb. 13 shooting that left three students dead.

This review will include an evaluation of the immediate response to the shooting, from law enforcement action to the university’s operational response, continuity of operations, campus support, and communications protocols.

The findings of the review will be publicly shared, MSU said.

"SRMC brings decades’ worth of experience in response evaluation and safety and security improvements with work spanning 40 states and 10 countries," MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said. "Their experience working with higher education institutions will be a critical asset as we work to strengthen our response efforts and ensure a safer campus for our community."

A temporary office, the Office for Resources and Support Coordination, has also been established to help families and shooting survivors.

MSU said this office will focus on: