Michigan student's Doodle for Google drawing heads to finals - How to vote

A Michigan elementary student's drawing was selected from tens of thousands of submissions in this year's Doodle for Google contest.

Lutz, from Lawton Elementary School, was one of Google's 55 state and territory winners. This year's contest prompt was "I am grateful for…"

"Every time I open a fantasy book, the pictures and every word become real and dance. This amazing piece of artwork shows magic coming out of the book and forming the letters "G-o-o-g-l-e". Magic swirls around the book at all times. It is a wonderful paradise," Lutz said.

Lutz's drawing is now running as a finalist in the K-3 group in the 15th annual contest.

Once voting is done and there are five finalists, one will become the national winner.

