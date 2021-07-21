LIVE: Whitmer, SNL member from Highland Park announce 2nd round of vaccine lottery winners

Michigan is set to announce the next series of COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners who signed up for the MI Shot To Win sweepstakes Wednesday.

Gretchen Whitmer will be joined alongside an SNL cast member from Highland Park to announce the winners. It'll include two $50,000 winners and the winner of the $1 million prize.

It's the second time the state will announce the winners after last week's zoom stream. Three of the four winners of the first sweepstakes were from the Detroit area.

They were Amber Berger of New Baltimore, Adrienne Peterson of Southfield, Christopher Ackerman from Detroit, and Larita Lee.

The sweepstakes were intended to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the rate of first-dose appointments had slowed. The state made millions of dollars available to be won, including one $1 million prize and one $2 million prize for those that have already gotten the shot.

There are also $50,000 daily prizes for those that got their first shot that day.

However, since the lottery began, there's been little movement on the state's vaccine dial. Last week, only 30,000 people got their first shot. The week before that, 28,600 people got their first shot.

Currently, 62.7% of the state has gotten the shot - about 5.075 million residents.

Yet, Michigan needs several hundred thousand more people to get vaccinated before it reaches its unofficial vaccine benchmark of 70% coverage. Another 600,000 people would need to get the shot to meet that mark.

Research has also found that vaccine lotteries don't have much impact on convincing hesitant people to get the shot.