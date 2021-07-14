Whitmer to announce first four winners of Michigan's $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first four winners of the state's COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes during an event on Wednesday.

Whitmer will announce our winners of the daily $50,000 drawing from the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

So far, more than 1.7 million have registered for the state's drawing, which includes daily winners of $50,000 for the month of July, a $1 million prize for people vaccinated before July 10, and a $2 million prize for all people who have received at least one vaccine by the end of July.

Whitmer will announce the winner at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, which you can watch on this page when it starts.

The state conducted the first drawing for those vaccinated on July 6 and had planned to announce the first winner on Monday. However, that was delayed to Wednesday to give the winners a chance to sign the necessary documents to claim the prize.

The state said it will announce the daily winners on Wednesday but did not specify when the million prize winner will be announced.

The sweepstakes, which includes scholarship drawing for teenagers under 18, was created as way to help Michigan reach 70% herd immunity against COVID-19. When it was announced on July 1, 61% of all eligible Michigan residents had received at least one dose. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, the state is now at 62.4%.

What are the odds of winning any of the prizes? They're actually better than you may think.

The announcement was a bit of an about-face from the governor's office after she said a few weeks ago that the state couldn't replicate the lottery giveaway that was done in Ohio, citing the state's gaming laws. However, she said they pursued other avenues through a partnership with Meijer to make this possible.

"If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger," said Governor Whitmer.

