Michigan truckers charged with attacking Pennsylvania comic book store owner during robbery

Two truck drivers from Michigan are facing charges stemming from a violent 2022 robbery at a Pennsylvania comic book store.

Zackery Maximus Tucker, 22, of Quincy, and Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 35, of Clarklake, are accused of attacking the owner of Comic Collection store in Bucks County in September 2022.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney, the men entered the store and asked the owner for help getting merchandise. While he was up on a ladder, Tucker and Simpson allegedly pushed him off the ladder and started to beat him. They then tied him up and threatened to kill him with a knife if he did not cooperate.

The victim suffered numerous contusions, lacerations, and broken ribs.

The suspects then filled large duffle bags with merchandise, including comic books, Pokemon cards, and action figures, a laptop, the victim's keys, and cash, the DA's office said.

A year after the crime, a tip led investigators to Simpson and Tucker. Simpson was arrested in Michigan three weeks after the robbery for attempting to steal a firearm. DNA was used to link him to the crime.

Simpson is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Tucker was arraigned this week on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was given a $300,000/10% bond.