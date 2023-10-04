Michigan waives state job bachelor's degree requirement for some veterans - What to know

Some veterans can now get a job with the State of Michigan without having a bachelor's degree.

The state is waiving its education for veterans who served at least two years of active duty at the rank of E-6 or above.

Reserve and National Guard members must have two years of total active duty service or at least two years in the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program as an E-6.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) said this change came after it began exploring ways that military experience can translate to the workforce. It approached the Michigan Civil Service Commission and discussions led to the determination that two years of full-time experience at the E-6 level could substitute for the college degree requirement for many job classifications.

Job classifications these former servicemembers will now be qualified for include Buyer, Civil Rights Representative, Departmental Analyst, Economic/Community Development Analyst, Employment Services Analyst, Human Resources Analyst, Human Resources Developer, Occupational Safety Advisor, Promotional Agent, Property Analyst, Regulation Officer, Rights Representative, and Unemployment Insurance Analyst.

"If a veteran has at least two years of experience at the E-6 level, they have proven that they’re a professional in their craft and should be given credit for their experience," said Todd Butler, the State Division Administrator of Strategic Outreach for the MVAA. "We anticipate this being a game-changer for enlisted servicemembers looking to transition to the civilian world. This can open so many doors to veterans if they know they can get a good-paying job in Michigan without a degree."

The MVAA provided an example of how one of its own employees struggled to find a job, even after spending years in the Active Guard Reserve while in the Army National Guard. Angie Saldana-Sipley retired as an E-8 after 23 years in the military.

"While I was in the National Guard I was focused on being the best soldier I could be," she said. "Between the military and raising a family, going back to school to earn a bachelor’s degree wasn’t realistic for me. Because of that, when I got out of the National Guard I had difficulty qualifying for state government jobs that would be equivalent to the work I was doing every day while in the service. This change has given me the opportunity to grow and advance in my career at the state."

See open jobs here.

