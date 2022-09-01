Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot

article

A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.

"I usually play a few of the different Fast Cash games and decided on Jackpot Slots while I was at the gas station one day,’" she said. "I looked the ticket over when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won the jackpot. I still can’t believe this is happening!"

She says she plans to save the prize.

"I don’t have any special plans for the money as of now besides living worry-free," she said.