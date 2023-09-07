Michigan Youth Challenge Academy provides free alternative education to at-risk teens - How to apply

The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) is accepting applications for the next session of the program, which helps at-risk students get back on track.

The next cycle begins in January 2024 and is open to teens between 15 ½ and 18.

Following a military-like structure, teens in the program work toward their high school diploma or GED. The program includes 5 ½ months in residence at Fort Custer in Battle Creek and a year post-residential.

The program focuses on eight core components: academic excellence, health and hygiene, job skills, leadership/followership, life coping skills, physical fitness, responsible citizenship, and service to the community.

Beyond graduation, participants get help with enrolling in college or trade school. Those interested in joining the military also can get help with that. This is all free.

After completing the MYCA, participants have the opportunity to do the MI Job Challenge program, which gives them skilled trades training and helps with job placement.

The MYCA is part of the National Guard Youth Challenge Program, though joining the military is not a requirement.

Learn more and apply for the program here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live