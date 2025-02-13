Michigan's Move Over Law: Drivers reminded to make space for emergency vehicles after firetruck hit

article

After a firetruck was hit while responding to a crash on a west Michigan freeway, drivers are being reminded to move over for emergency vehicles.

Michigan State Police said first responders were handling a crash Wednesday night after a box truck went off I-196 near Chicago Drive in Grandville. While crews from the Grandville Fire Department were helping the driver, a vehicle crashed into the back of a fire truck, which had its lights on and was sopped along the side of the road.

The driver who hit the firetruck suffered minor injuries. Police said speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

Move Over Law

Now, MSP is using the crash as a reminder to get over when there are emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

It's not just a courtesy; it's the law.

Drivers are required to slow down to at least 10 mph under the speed limit and move to the next lane if an emergency vehicle is stopped along the road with its lights on. This includes police, fire, EMS, and road service workers. If a driver cannot safely get into another lane, slow down and carefully pass, paying attention for any people who may be outside.

The law also applies to solid waste haulers, utility service vehicles, and road maintenance vehicles that have their lights on.

Penalties :

Drivers caught violating the Move Over Law could receive a ticket that includes a fine of $400 and two points on their driver's license.

If a first responder is injured and killed, drivers face felony charges.

Injuring a police officer, firefighter, or other first responder is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

If a first responder is killed, the driver faces up to 15 years in prison and/or up to $7,500 in fines.