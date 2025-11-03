Ferndale community reaction to FBI raid charges, thwarting alleged terror plot

The Brief Two men were charged in connection with raids in Dearborn and Inkster after allegedly planning to carry out an attack in Michigan. The Dearborn residents had allegedly plotted attacks at locations in Ferndale before their arrest on Oct. 31. Federal agents were present at multiple locations in Wayne County on Friday.



The FBI thwarted a would-be terrorist attack just in time, and they say the suspects were plotting to carry out their plans in Ferndale.

Big picture view:

Images provided by the FBI show Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud at a gun shop. On Friday, Halloween, the FBI raided their homes in Dearborn and Inkster, arresting five people, they say.

Earlier on Monday, both Ali and Mahmoud appeared in federal court, charged with conspiring to commit an act of terrorism for allegedly plotting an attack on Ferndale, just outside of Detroit.

The criminal complaint reveals that the FBI tracked the group for a year. It shows that the group communicated using encrypted messages, shared ISIS materials, bought high-powered firearms, 1,600 rounds of ammunition, and practiced at a shooting range. The federal complaint also says the two were in Ferndale in September, an area known for its LGBTQ+ community, visiting bars, restaurants, and clubs along Woodward Ave and 9 Mile.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 stopped by a few places in the area. Mexcal Mexican Bar and Kitchen said the news was scary to hear.

"It’s terrible in general. I’m glad that they stopped it from happening. You just have people here that want to work, want to come out, want to have a good time. It would’ve just been terrible," said Mexcal Manager Giovanni Viel.

The Ferndale Police Chief agreed.

"It’s scary, and it’s definitely going to sit in the back of our minds, knowing how close we came to perhaps a really tragic incident," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. "I guess the point to take away is that violent crime visits every community, no matter how small or safe you think it is. It’s important that members of the community, whether you’re visiting, a business owner, or a resident, remain vigilant. If you see something, say something."

SOHO Ferndale says in part:

"SOHO is aware of recent reports concerning a potential threat directed toward businesses in our area. While it appears, we were not targeted directly, we commend and deeply appreciate the swift and thorough response of local and federal law enforcement agencies in addressing the matter and ensuring the safety of our community.

We have always felt safe in the Ferndale community thanks to our close relationship with local law enforcement and their ongoing diligence and support. Their partnership has been vital in maintaining the sense of security and trust that defines our neighborhood.

It is abhorrent that the LGBTQ+ community would ever be targeted - a community that stands for tolerance, unity, and peace. SOHO remains steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive, and joyful environment for all.

Our operations continue as normal, and we look forward to greeting our guests with the same warmth and hospitality they have always known. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons, neighbors, and the broader community for their continued trust and support.

Together, we reaffirm the values of resilience, pride, and solidarity that make Ferndale such a special place."

Attorney Hussein Bazzi, whom I interviewed Sunday, had this to say:

"I do not represent any of the individuals who have been charged in this matter. To the best of my knowledge, all parties involved continue to maintain their innocence. I believe it is important that the public respects the legal process and refrains from making premature judgments of guilt."

The Source: A federal complaint filed in U.S. District court was cited for this story.