‘MIGOP stands by our statement’: Michigan GOP compares gun control to Holocaust, won't apologize

Michigan's Republican Party is facing strong backlash after a controversial tweet comparing the state's gun control measures to the Holocaust.

A press conference is being held at 5 p.m. by state GOP leader Kristina Karamo to address the statement. Watch in the player above.

The verified Michigan GOP Twitter page posted an update just before 8:30 Wednesday morning saying the following: #History has shown us that the first thing a government does when it wants total control over its people is to disarm them. President Reagan once stated, "if we lose #freedom here, there is nowhere else to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth." #2A #GOP

Included with the text was a historical photo of a crate full of rings taken from Jewish families by Nazi soldiers and the text "Before they collected all these wedding rings…they collected all the guns."

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, expressed outrage about the post saying it was "absolutely inappropriate and offensive and should be taken down immediately."

The Michigan Democratic Party issued a statement condemning the tweet, saying "This vile rhetoric should have no place in our politics. The MI GOP must apologize and take down this disgusting tweet."

The post in response to recent actions taken by the Democratic-run state legislature to implement red flag laws, require safe storage, and more.

Michigan's GOP chair, Kristina Karamo, did not apologize for the post and doubled down on the post on her own social media page.

"Government abuse of citizens has not only happened in world history, but American history," Karamo said in a statement posted on Twitter, mentioning the enslavement of Blacks and the persecution of certain ethnic groups. "We will not be silent as the Democratic Party, the party who fought to enslave Black Americans, and currently fights to murder unborn children, attempt to disarm us," she added. "MIGOP stands by our statement."

Karamo will speak at a press conference at 5 p.m. at the Macomb County Republican Community Center. FOX 2 plans to stream it live on this page when it begins.