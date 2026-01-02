The Brief Police made a gruesome discovery inside a Milford residence after being called to do a welfare check on New Year's Eve. A 26-year-old Milford man was found dead with injuries from a violent attack, police said. A 29-year-old Sterling Heights man is in custody.



A Sterling Heights man is in police custody after law enforcement found the body of a man inside his Oakland County residence earlier this week.

Police don't believe the fatal assault was random and are investigating it as a homicide.

What we know:

According to a news release, Milford police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man found dead on Dec. 31, 2025.

The victim's girlfriend had asked police to perform a welfare check after failing to make contact with him for an extended period of time.

Police arrived at a home in the 800 block of E. Summit Street and made entry. They found the victim dead with injuries "consistent with a violent attack."

A 29-year-old Sterling Heights man was later arrested on New Year's Eve. He remains in the Oakland County Jail.

Related article

What we don't know:

The suspect has yet to be arraigned in the case and has not been identified.

It's also unclear what sort of motive was behind the alleged attack.

"While this incident remains under investigation, it does not appear to be random," said chief Scott Tarasiewicz. "It is believed the victim and attacker were known to each other."

Dig deeper:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Milford police at 248-684-1815.