Military aircraft landing on road will close portion of Upper Peninsula highway Wednesday

If you're traveling through Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you may need to take a detour Wednesday.

Military aircraft will be landing on M-28 west of Shingleton as part of Operation Northern Agility. These aircraft will be low flying through the Munising area.

This will take place in the morning and into the early afternoon, Michigan State Police said. Drivers will be detoured on H-15 and H-58.

If you want to watch the aircraft, police suggest viewing them from downtown Munising.