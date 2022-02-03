Minneapolis mayor releases bodycam video after police shot, killed Amir Locke

After more than 36 hours of unanswered questions and increased calls for transparency, the mayor of Minneapolis has released body camera video of the police shooting and killing of an armed man in a downtown apartment Wednesday.

TRIGGER WARNING: This video is graphic and is not suitable for young people or sensitive viewers. Viewers, please use your own discretion.

A member of the Minneapolis SWAT team shot and killed an armed man in a downtown apartment building while serving a search warrant around 6:48 a.m. Wednesday at Bolero Flats on Marquette Avenue, interim police chief Amelia Huffman said at a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon. The officer was later identified as Mark Hanneman, whose records show he has been in law enforcement since 2015.

Community members and police reports have identified the man killed as Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man.

Photo of 22-year-old Amir Locke, provided by Locke family attorneys

The Office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said around 3 p.m. Thursday that the mayor is committed to making sure the family of Amir Locke sees the body camera video before it is released publicly.

"He is working with the MPD and BCA to ensure that the footage is released as quickly as possible without compromising the BCA’s ability to collect evidence and overall integrity of the investigation," the mayor's office said in the statement.

The body camera video was released to the public around 7 p.m. Thursday. The video is 54 seconds long, but a majority of it was slowed down in an edit.

The Locke family has retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms, the attorneys who represented the family of George Floyd.

"Like the case of Breonna Taylor, the tragic killing of Amir Locke shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans," Attorney Crump wrote in a statement. "This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day, Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night. We will continue pushing for answers in this case so that Amir’s grieving family can get the closure they deserve."

Police have yet to clarify if the man they killed was connected to the search warrant. The victim's family attorneys say that all available information reflects that Locke was not the subject of the search warrant and that he legally possessed a firearm at the time of his death.

In Minneapolis, the mayor makes the final call about releasing body camera footage, not the police department. The police shooting of Thurman Blevins in June 2018 marked the first time any elected official in Minnesota released body cam footage before BCA investigation was done.

Calls for transparency

Since the deadly shooting occurred, calls to release the body camera footage have increased from activist groups, community members, and public officials.

A group of Minnesota legislators say they sent a letter to Mayor Frey and Interim Police Chief Huffman calling for the release of body camera footage.

"These past few years have been difficult on the Minneapolis community due to strained relations and lack of trust between the community and the Minneapolis Police Department," the letter states. "We believe that one path to establishing trust between the police department and the community is greater transparency and accountability of police actions. Releasing the bodycam footage of this event, allowing the public to see actions of both officers and Mr. Locke, is essential."

State Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis, lives in the building where the shooting happened and is among those calling for the body cam video to be released. She told FOX 9 she was prepping for a virtual meeting, working from home, when the incident occurred. The shooting did not take place on her floor.

"I think the hard part is the narrative can spiral, right? People can start to say things that may or may not be true. So I think it really just behooves all of us to make sure we're dealing with the correct information. That's all we're asking for – we want to make sure that the confirmed information is out there," Rep. Agaje said.

Minnesota Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis, lives in the building where the shooting happened and is among those calling for the body cam video to be released.

Police accountability activists from Communities Against Police Brutality held a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to denounce the lack of transparency throughout the process in an effort receive answers from city officials and the MPD.

Among the demands, the group wants to see the arrest warrant application, receive communication from the MPD in a timelier manner (and with more structure), and hear the motives behind releasing gun and ammunition images to the public prior to officer bodycam footage – an attempt they allege to vilify the victim’s character.

Police shoot, kill armed man while serving search warrant

Huffman says the Minneapolis SWAT team was serving a search warrant to assist the St. Paul Homicide Division. Authorities have not said if the man who died was connected to the homicide investigation in St. Paul, nor have they clarified which investigation the search warrant was connected to.

According to the MPD incident report, the SWAT team went to two apartments on the 14th floor before the one on the seventh floor. Huffman says officers gained entrance to the apartment by using a fob, and after "loudly" announcing their presence, entered the seventh floor apartment.

The Minneapolis Police Department says about nine seconds "into the entry," they "encountered" a man holding a handgun pointed in the direction of officers. Mark Hanneman, a member of the eight-person SWAT team, fired at the man, striking him three times – twice in the chest and once on the right wrist, according to the incident report.

MPD says officers carried the injured man down to the lobby to meet paramedics, who then took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man, along with his nature and cause of death, at a later date. Those who organized and gathered at a vigil Wednesday night identified the man killed as a Black man under 25 years old named Amir Locke.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now handling this investigation. It is typical for the BCA to take over cases if officers fired shots.

All public data related to this case is available for viewing here.