MIOSHA investigating United Wholesale Mortgage after dozens of complaints about lack of COVID-19 protocol

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) after receiving dozens of complaints about how the Pontiac business is handling COVID-19.

MIOSHA has received more than 50 complaints about the company since November 2021. It has not commented on the ongoing investigation.

With cases of COVID-19 at an all-time high in Oakland County, many workers are worried.

"The test positivity rate in Oakland County is 25.5%. It's the highest it's ever been," said county spokesperson Bill Mullan.

Current and former employees detailed the alleged lack of protocols, saying that there are mandatory meetings being held with hundreds and sometimes thousands of people.

Workers also allege that there is no social distancing, masks aren't required, plexiglass dividers between work areas are no longer up, and employees can't work from home. Additionally, employees claim that they are not informed when a co-worker they had close contact with tests positive for Covid, and people are coming to work sick because they need to use their paid time off when sick.

A photo was also shared with FOX 2 showing a large holiday party. UWM employs around 9,000 people.

"Everybody, starting from October through the holiday party, it's everybody," a former employee said. "It's running rampant and unchecked through every phase of that office."

The Oakland County Health Department has also received numerous complaints about UWM, so it emailed the company. However, since there are no mandates regarding Covid, the country can only advise the company about how to handle the virus.

"The county has not independently corroborated their concerns, but we did send an email on Dec. 23 to United Wholesale Mortgage," Mullan said.

Mullan recommended that people get vaccinated, wear masks, and socially distance. He also said that if employees can work from home, they should.

UWM did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. However, on Monday the company said it follows government guidelines and offers masks, Covid testing, and vaccinations.