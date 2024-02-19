Missing Auburn Hills infant found safe; mother in custody

article

More than two weeks after they disappeared, a missing Auburn Hills woman and her 1-month-old infant were found safe.

Auburn Hills police said Amanda Prowell-Smith and her baby Eliza were spotted Saturday at a Warren laundromat. Prowell-Smith, 32, was arrested for outstanding warrants and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The baby was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

"This was an outstanding example of teamwork between the public and the police. I am incredibly proud of all the officers and detectives who worked on this case and their relentless search for Amanda and Eliza. I could not have asked for a better outcome to this search. Thank you to everyone who assisted," said Auburn Hills Deputy Chief of Police Scott McGraw.

Prowell-Smith and Eliza have been missing since Feb. 1, when they were seen on a Ring doorbell video overnight into Feb. 2. Police said Prowell-Smith had assaulted a family member at her Auburn Hills apartment before leaving. According to court records, she is in jail for domestic violence.

Police were concerned for the safety of the baby because of Prowell-Smith's mental health and previous contacts with CPS.