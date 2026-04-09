Missing Caitlin Tressler: Detroit police name ex-boyfriend person of interest

The Brief A woman in Detroit has been reported missing after police did a welfare check and found her home empty. On March 27, Detroit police say they were called out to a domestic violence incident where they were met by Caitlin Tressler through an open window. At the time, police say they determined there was no threat and left the scene.



Police have named the ex-boyfriend of a missing Detroit woman as a person of interest.

Big picture view:

On March 27, Detroit police say they were called out to a domestic violence incident where they were met by Caitlin Tressler through an open window. Police then say they spoke with a man inside Tressler's home who was identified as her ex, or possibly current boyfriend. At the time, they determined there was no threat and left the scene. However, how officers handled that situation is now under investigation.

A couple of days later, on March 29, officers conducted a welfare check where the landlord let them into the home, only to find no one there. Meanwhile, police say there were no signs of a struggle or anything unusual. According to authorities, it looked as if someone packed up and was moving out.

Two more welfare checks took place on March 31, but officers say they did not make entry and received no answer at the door.

On April 2, a missing person report was made, and a search warrant was executed at the home in which authorities say it appeared in the same condition as it did during the previous check.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the ex-boyfriend is considered a person of interest, and they have made contact with him.

A U-Haul connected to the case has also been recovered, and two other vehicles were found in the driveway, both registered to Tressler. They were impounded and are being processed as part of the investigation.

As of Thursday, police say there has been no known contact from Tressler and family and friends have not reported hearing from her. There has been no activity and have not indicated whether any evidence collected so far is significant.

What's next:

Authorities say they are utilizing all available resources, including technological tools, and are collaborating with other agencies.

They are also asking anyone with information about Tressler’s whereabouts to contact police.