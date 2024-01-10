Missing child found sleeping outside school • DTE gas rate increase proposal • New way from Detroit to airport

A child spent about an hour outside sleeping in the cold Monday after a mother says his school forgot about him.

"I was scared," said Jamie Sheldon, who only discovered her 6-year-old son Deandre Sheldon was missing after he did not arrive home on the school bus, as expected.

She called Joseph M. Carkenord Elementary School in Chesterfield and was put on hold "for about 5 or 10 minutes," she said. Eventually, staff "came back on and said that he was missing, and they were trying to find him."

Teachers searched for the boy and a police report was filed. Staff informed Jamie that Deandre went missing when it was time to come in from recess, around 3:30 p.m. She didn't realize he was gone until nearly an hour later, at 4:20 p.m.

The boy was found asleep under a slide on the playground.

Jamie is upset, and says the school did not handle the incident properly. She argues that the teacher should not have gone inside until they had all of the students.

The school district, L'Anse Creuse Public Schools, responded to FOX 2 with a statement addressing the incident.

"At the end of the school day at Joseph M. Carkenord Elementary School, staff noticed a student was not present at dismissal after outdoor recess. After a search of the bus and school, the student was found sleeping under a slide, never having left school property," according to the district. "The safety of our students and staff are always a top priority and we treat every incident seriously."

Nonstop Detroit to DTW bus pilot program launching in spring

Travelers will soon be able to take a nonstop bus from Detroit to Metro Airport as part of a pilot program launching this spring.

Besides a car, the only means of getting to DTW is by SMART bus, which makes multiple stops and takes more than an hour to reach the airport. Under the pilot program, Michigan Flyer buses will travel nonstop to the airport between 3:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The buses would travel to both the Evans Terminal and the McNamara Terminal. One-way tickets will cost $15 with discounts expected to be made available when the program begins.

With the help of federal funding, Regional Transit Authority director Ben Stupka hopes starting small will help others both recognize the value of public transit while seeing examples of the region trying to boost opportunities to use it.

"I do think we have to show people a little bit more about what regional transit feels like and can look like," he said.

AG examining DTE's $266M gas rate increase proposal

The process for raising DTE Energy gas rates is paused while Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel examines the company's proposal.

DTE has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to approve a $266 million gas rate increase. This would increase rates for residential customers by about 10%.

The company argues that it hasn't raised gas rates since 2021. Critics of the increase say that the company does not effectively serve its customers.

Last month, the MPSC approved a $368,115,000 electricity rate increase, amounting to about an increase of $6.51, or 6.38%, for a typical residential customer.

Family needs help after 11-year-old shot to death in Detroit

A Detroit family needs help putting their 11-year-old boy to rest after he was killed in a drive-by shooting while roller skating on Sunday.

Latrelle Mines was playing outside with his cousins when someone fired shots from a car on Beaconsfield near Courville around 7:35 p.m., striking the young boy, according to police. He was taken to a hospital by his parents but later died from his injures.

"Oh, he had a good soul, my baby had the greatest soul ever," said his mother, Latresa Mines. "He loved to dance. He loved to play with his cousins."

Now, the family is trying to plan a funeral for a child, and they need help.

"We have to figure it out ourselves and come together and bury my baby," Latresa said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with Latrelle's funeral costs.

Michigan Wolverines return home after championship win

The Michigan Wolverines are back in Ann Arbor celebrating their national championship win Monday.

Players touched down in Michigan on Tuesday night and headed to Ann Arbor to meet with fans after the 34-13 win against Washington.

They thanked fans for their continued support.

"Thank you so much for being here," said Coach Jim Harbaugh. "I just want to say from our team 144. All glory to God. That was our mission, we had lofty aspirations and high goals and we never lost sight of them. We never lost sight of those goals, we never lost sight of the mission, we continued the mission."

A formal celebration is planned for Saturday morning, and official details are expected to be announced Wednesday.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Wednesday starts with rain. That eventually becomes snow for the end of the week, and a few inches could fall.

What else we're watching

Jeffrey Epstein documents: Final files reveal trafficking allegations against prominent figures

The final set of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents in a 2015 lawsuit between accuser Virginia Giuffre and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell revealed the plaintiff had accused Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky and Les Wexner of sex trafficking her in a 2016 deposition.

Their names had been redacted in a previous version of the 223-page filing unsealed in May 2022. Jean-Luc Brunel, who died in a French jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges of his own, is also accused of victimizing her in the latest filings.

Richardson was the former Democratic governor of New Mexico and former President Clinton's ambassador to the United Nations. He died in September. Minsky was a leading computer scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who died in 2016. Wexner is the founder of Limited Brands and former Victoria's Secret CEO. The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Read more here.