Shelby Township police: Suspect charged at officers with knife before they shot him

A domestic dispute ended with an officer-involved shooting leaving the suspected shot and a victim stabbed. Both were taken to the hospital.

"It sounded like fireworks going off," said a neighbor who asked to stay anonymous.

Police say it all happened at Shelby Oaks apartments around 6:30 this morning in Shelby Township. Police initially responded — after a report of a stabbing.

Shelby Township police say that when they got to the scene, the suspect was holding onto a knife. They ordered them to put the knife down. but they say he refused to comply, then charged at the officers.

That was when the shooting occurred.

"I heard three bangs like fireworks going off," said the neighbor.

She says she heard it all - and saw police cars swarming her normally peaceful neighborhood. She told FOX 2 she feels safe despite the incident.

Shelby Township police says it rendered aid to the suspect immediately after the shooting occurred

The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Neither the Sheriff’s office nor the Shelby Township police department have further comment on this case as it’s under investigation.