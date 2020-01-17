Missing Detroit mom, 1-month-old found safe

Detroit Police are reporting the mom and her 1-month-old that were missing have been found safe.

Police reported earlier on Friday that Jocey Walker, 21, and her baby boy, Noah Davis had been missing after an argument with a family member earlier in the week.

Walker apparently left Monday night in a silver Chrysler four-door with another woman.

Until Friday night, the family hadn't heard from Walker or knew where she had gone.