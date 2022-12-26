Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago

article

Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days.

Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford.

According to police, Payan's vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township. However, Payan has not had any contact with family, friends, or the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Villarreal or Det./Sgt. Bob Shrock with the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223.