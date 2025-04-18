Missing London Thomas: FBI searches boyfriend's Inkster home

The Brief London Thomas, 17, was last seen being dropped off at her 23-year-old boyfriend's Inkster home two weeks ago. Police and the FBI searched that home Thursday. Her mother said nothing was found during the search.



The FBI and police spent time Thursday searching the Inkster home of missing London Thomas' boyfriend.

Thomas, 17, has been missing for nearly two weeks. She was last seen being dropped off to visit with her 23-year-old boyfriend.

The backstory:

Thomas' sister dropped her off at the house on Carlysle in Inkster on April 5. Since then, no one has heard from the teen.

Thursday's search was the second time police have spent time in the area where Thomas was last seen, as they continue to look for answers.

"They raided the house, his house, and nothing was found. That was really, truly the last piece of real information I received," her mother, Jasma Bennett, said.

Police confirmed that no arrests were made.

"Terror, just a horrible, horrible nightmare," Bennett said.

Local perspective:

In addition to authorities searching near the boyfriend's home in Inkster, community members spent time looking around Cooper Upper Elementary in Westland because Thomas' cell phone last pinged. However, nothing was found there, either.

What they're saying:

As the search for Thomas continues, her family continues to seek answers and attempt to fill in missing details.

"Somebody knows something, and they’re not saying what it is," Bennett said. "I just feel like there’s a lot of missing information, and I don’t know why,"

Thomas' father, Cedric Salisbury, echoed that they aren't getting answers.

"We’re just trying to get answers. Inkster police haven’t been reaching out to us," he said. "It’s a community effort at this point, and we’re going to continue to search."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to her.