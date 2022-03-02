Missing man found safe in Grand Rapids after walking away from Southfield group home in October

A missing man is safe after disappearing from Southfield in October 2021.

Byron Johnson's family said that a Grand Rapids facility notified them Wednesday that the 38-year-old was at a facility in Grand Rapids.

Johnson had walked away from his Southfield group home on Oct. 19. He had no belongings when he left.

According to his family, news reports helped the person who found Johnson make the connection that he was missing from Metro Detroit.