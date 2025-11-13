Missing Oakland County teen found in child porn suspect's home on state's west side

The Brief A missing teen who never came home from school in Rochester Hills has been found safe. The 17-year-old girl was recovered in a man's Lilley Township residence on the state's west side. A 51-year-old suspect has been arrested for harboring a runaway, making child porn and weapons charges.



A missing teenager from Rochester Hills was found in a Newaygo County man's home on the west side of Michigan.

The backstory:

A 51-year-old man has been charged with harboring a runaway, manufacturing child pornography and multiple firearm-related offenses, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.

The juvenile, Jeanella Nicholas, had been reported missing since Nov. 10 after never returning home from school.

Deputies acted on information that she was in the Newaygo area, located the suspect's vehicle and obtained a search warrant for the man's residence.

As law enforcement searched the residence located in Lilley Township, Nicholas was safely recovered and turned over to Oakland County authorities.

It is unclear if the suspect and the teen know each other, or what circumstances brought them together.

The suspect's name has not been released pending his arraignment.

"The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the community members who provided valuable information throughout the investigation," said Sheriff Bob Mendham.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and Oakland County Sheriff.



