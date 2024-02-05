Police: Missing, endangered one-month-old in Auburn Hills

article

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an Auburn Hills one-month-old.

The infant, Eliza Prowell-Smith, is believed to be with her mother – 32-year-old Amanda Prowell, according to police. The child and the mother were last seen on Friday, at the 2300 block of South Blvd. in Auburn Hills.

Eliza is described as African American with black hair and brown eyes, according to the advisory.

It was reported to police that Amanda assaulted a family member at the residence on Friday, with Eliza present.

On Monday, "it was discovered that Amanda and Eliza had not been seen or heard from since the incident and were reported missing by family," according to the Auburn Hills Police Department. "Amanda has a long history of mental illness and (is) not stable enough to care for a child. It was reported that this infant was not born in a hospital, has no documented birth record, and has not been seen by a doctor."

Amanda Prowell (Provided by the Auburn Hills Police Department)

The mother does not have a cell phone or a vehicle; it is unknown if she left in a car or on foot, police said. Detectives were told that Amanda's two other children had been removed from her care due to her mental state.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-4444.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.